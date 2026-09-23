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Measles cases identified in Northeast Indiana

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 23, 2026 at 9:37 PM EDT
A 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles. More:
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Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles. More:

There are two cases of measles in Adams County.

According to the Indiana Department of Health's dashboard, those two cases are among the 17 across the state and the first detected in Northeast Indiana.

There are six cases each in Switzerland and Wayne counties in the southeast corner of the state.

The highly-infectious virus has spread nationwide, recently killing four in Pennsylvania according to state officials there.

Pennsylvania officials have expressed concern about statements of vaccine hesitancy and misinformation attributed to the Trump administration.

Indiana health officials say that if one person has measles, up to 9 or 10 people nearby will become infected if not protected.

The most effective way to protect against the spread of the disease is with the MMR—or mumps, measles and rubella—vaccine.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, watery eyes and runny nose. In some cases, the virus can cause pneumonia and brain swelling. It can be fatal in young children.

The disease was declared eliminated in 2000 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, citing a highly-effective vaccine program.
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Health & Science measlesvaccine hesitancypublic healthVaccinesCDC
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green