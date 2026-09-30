Allen County Health Department investigating potential measles exposure at Fort Wayne Zoo

The number of measles cases in northeast Indiana, as reported to the Indiana Department of Health, continues to climb.

And the Allen County Department of Health warns of possible measles exposure at the Fort Wayne Zoo over the weekend.

Visitors to the zoo were possibly exposed to the highly contagious virus sometime Sunday, Sept. 27, between 11:30 and 5 p.m.

Those at the Zoo during those times are urged to check their measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccination status. They should also pay attention to any symptoms of measles showing up within the next 21 days.

Health officials say that people exposed and who have not received the MMR vaccine should quarantine for 21 days after exposure and discuss receiving the vaccine with their doctor.

In addition to one reported case in Allen County and three in Adams County, cases have now been confirmed in LaGrange and DeKalb counties.

There are at least 24 confirmed cases statewide—with the heaviest concentration in Switzerland and Wayne counties in the southeast corner of the state.

