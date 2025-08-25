WBOI Music Presents: Back To School With Canterbury

WBOI Music is marking the return to school with playlists created by Canterbury High School music students.

All week, these students will present a unique mix of songs from all eras to celebrate the end of summer. These four specials will air from August 25th through August 28th at 7pm, leading into WBOI's evening music programs.

The schedule of student presenters is as follows:



Monday, August 25: Brooke Lawson, Lauren Minnick, and Lela Poe

Tuesday, August 26: Zannub Anwar and Harper Straka-Kitch

Wednesday, August 27: Mary Estrada

Thursday, August 28: Jackson Foote

89.1 WBOI and the WBOI app livestream will return to their regular programming on Friday, August 29th.