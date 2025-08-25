© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI Music Presents: Back To School With Canterbury

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
Canterbury School

WBOI Music is marking the return to school with playlists created by Canterbury High School music students.

All week, these students will present a unique mix of songs from all eras to celebrate the end of summer. These four specials will air from August 25th through August 28th at 7pm, leading into WBOI's evening music programs.

The schedule of student presenters is as follows:

  • Monday, August 25: Brooke Lawson, Lauren Minnick, and Lela Poe
  • Tuesday, August 26: Zannub Anwar and Harper Straka-Kitch
  • Wednesday, August 27: Mary Estrada
  • Thursday, August 28: Jackson Foote

89.1 WBOI and the WBOI app livestream will return to their regular programming on Friday, August 29th.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
