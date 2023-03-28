Former Huntington University track coach faces new felony charge

Former Huntington University track coach Nicholas Johnson now faces felony charges in Huntington County.

A Huntington Superior Court grand jury indicted Johnson on a level 6 felony charge of sexual battery. The low-level felony charge carries a potential sentence of six months to two and a half years in prison.

Johnson was arrested and released from the Huntington County Jail on $10,000 bail.

He and his wife, Lauren, face a federal lawsuit alleging the abuse of women on their track and cross country teams at the small Christian university.

Three former runners at the school named the Johnsons, and Huntington University leadership and board members whom they say failed to act on multiple allegations of abuse.

Nicholas Johnson was fired in 2020 after he was arrested on charges of kidnapping, child seduction and identity deception.

According to federal court documents, he is accused of raping a minor, providing unknown injections into women’s bodies, and providing “Larry Nassar-esque” massages.

The federal lawsuit is still pending.