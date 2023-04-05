FDA decision could further increase Narcan access in Indiana

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week announced the approval of the nasal spray Narcan for over-the-counter sale. Narcan is the name brand for the overdose-reversal drug naloxone. Both health care professionals and recovery advocates say the FDA’s decision could make Narcan more widely accessible.

The announcement is especially welcome as more street drugs contain the deadly opioid derivative fentanyl, said Justin Phillips, executive director of Overdose Lifeline in Indiana.

“It will help with increased access for individuals who don't otherwise have the ability to make it to a place where they can find naloxone in their community,” Phillips said.

Indiana has seen more than 1,500 overdose deaths every year since 2015 – including record-high years in 2020 and 2021, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

The FDA did not announce when Narcan will be available for over-the-counter sales or how much it will cost. That will be up to the drug manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions. The company said in a news release it hoped to make the drug available in stores and online by late summer. There is some concern from recovery advocates that out-of-pocket costs could be a barrier for some.

Phillips said people in Indiana are luckier than those in some other states. A standing order in effect statewide since 2015 allows any adult in the state to purchase naloxone without a prescription from registered pharmacies.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, 780 pharmacies are registered as of January 2023. IDOH also offers grants to help local health departments provide naloxone. Fifty-two health departments provided more than 62,000 doses of naloxone in the past year.

In an emailed statement to WFYI, Indiana Pharmacists Association Vice President Darren Covington said the FDA’s announcement will help reduce the risk of fatal overdoses.

“Pharmacies are highly accessible, critical access points that allow patients, caregivers, and families to connect with their trusted pharmacist to learn more about naloxone and the risk associated with opioid medications,” Covington said.

Overdose Lifeline has also partnered with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction to offer free naloxone to Indiana residents since 2020.

Across the state there are 19 naloxone vending machines, more than 208 NaloxBoxes, and over 200 grassroots distributors. Distribution sites can be found here.

Contact WFYI health reporter Darian Benson at dbenson@wfyi.org.

