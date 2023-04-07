Indiana Michigan Power submits proposals for four more solar plants in Indiana

Indiana Michigan Power announced it filed plans for four more solar power plants in Indiana on Monday. The utility says the plants will be capable of generating power for more than 200,000 homes by mid-2026.

I&M President Steve Baker said customers shouldn’t see a change in their power following the transition.

“Additional solar really will be seamless for customers," he said. "They won’t notice any change in service at all.”

The proposed solar plant locations are in Elkhart, Dekalb, Blackford, and Pulaski counties. I&M will purchase the output from the facilities in Elkhart and Dekalb, but it will own the facilities in Blackford and Pulaski.

Baker said the four locations were selected out of 32 proposals, based on price, availability and geography.

I&M has existing nuclear, wind, solar and hydro facilities, as well as an existing coal plant. Baker said replacing that coal plant is the drive for solar. I&M has committed to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045.