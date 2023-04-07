University of Saint Francis head to step down in May

University of Saint Francis President Rev. Eric Albert Zimmer is leaving after less than three years on the job.

Zimmer was appointed to the role after the retirement of Sister Elise Kriss, who led the school for 27 years.

A release on the USF website says Zimmer will be stepping down at the end of the academic year to pursue other opportunities within the Catholic church and academia.

He discussed his decision with Bishop Kevin Rhoades, the head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, the board of trustees for the university, and the university’s sponsoring congregation, the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration.

Until a new president is found, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Theology Lance Richey will handle the president’s day-to-day responsibilities.

Zimmer was an associate professor at the Mendoza School of Business at the University of Notre Dame at the time of his appointment to the presidency of USF. He also served as the parish priest at St. Patrick’s Church in Walkerton.