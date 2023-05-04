Former Bishop Luers educator charged with seducing students

A former teacher and coach at Fort Wayne’s Bishop Luers High School is charged with two counts of child seduction, accused of having sex with two juvenile girls.

Court documents say Jordan Miller, 32, built grooming relationships with the girls, who had been students in his English class.

He invited them to his home to watch movies, had them care for his dog, gave them alcohol, and texted them.

Both students were under the age of 18 at the time.

A third woman, a former student, also had a relationship with Miller, but it was after she had turned 18. She told Fort Wayne police Miller wrote a paper for her in exchange for sex acts.

During his tenure at the Catholic high school from 2016 to 2018, Miller taught language arts, as well as coaching track, cross country and basketball.

Luer’s principal James Huth told police he was unaware of Miller’s behavior, but had met with him about writing a paper for a student. Miller resigned from his job in 2018.

Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said they remain committed to investigating all allegations of sexual abuse against anyone employed by the diocese.

The most serious of the charges, a level 5 felony, carries a potential sentence of one to six years in prison.