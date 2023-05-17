State Senator Dr. Tyler Johnson's request to seal medical malpractice case is denied

An Allen County Superior Court judge will not seal the malpractice case against State Senator Dr. Tyler Johnson.

Judge Andrew Williams says Johnson offered no evidence that the case was being tried in the media, and says his position as a state senator does not require the court to seal the case.

In his order issued earlier this month, Williams said there has been no abuse of the public’s access to the records.

Johnson faces allegations of malpractice in Allen County Superior Court in the death of 20-year-old Esparanza Umana, who died less than a half hour after leaving Johnson’s emergency room.

The state medical review panel determined Johnson violated the standard of care with her treatment and subsequent discharge.

Williams did grant Johnson’s request to pause the case, citing state law requiring him to do so at least 30 days past the end of the legislative session.

Johnson won the seat vacated by long-time Senator Dennis Kruse in portions of Allen and DeKalb counties in 2022.

During his first legislative session, he authored bills targeting library materials and gender-affirming care for minors, with lawmakers drawing on his medical expertise during the debate.

A case management conference is scheduled for later this week.