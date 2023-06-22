Parkview to merge with Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers

Parkview Health announced Thursday that Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers will be joining its healthcare network starting on October 1.

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers is a nonprofit healthcare organization serving the Archibold, Bryan, and Montpelier areas in Ohio.

In a statement Thursday, Parkview says CHWC sought a partnership “in order to maintain and enhance” its community services. The two parties signed a letter of intent to pair up in March, and have now approved the definitive agreement to do so.

The two groups are already familiar with each other; Parkview currently provides technical support for CHWC’s electronic health record system and use of the MyChart portal.

CHWC’s president and CEO Chad Tinkel said in the statement that it’s important to acknowledge the challenges of smaller health systems, and that partnering with Parkview allows them “to continue serving northwest Ohio with exceptional care delivered by exceptional people.”

CHWC’s three campuses will be renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital, and Parkview Archibold when the partnership takes effect in October.

Parkview continues to grow its brand with the partnership. In October 2019, Dekalb Hospital became the sixth community hospital to merge into Parkview’s network. Before that, Parkview acquired Wabash County Hospital in 2014, preceded by Fort Wayne’s Vibra Hospital in 2011.