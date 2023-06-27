© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.
News

Fort Wayne officials cut the ribbon on Riverfront Park's Public Space Phase IIa

89.1 WBOI | By Tony Sandleben
Published June 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
Riverfront Park's Public Space Phase IIa is complete after a ceremonial ribbon cutting
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Riverfront Park's Public Space Phase IIa is complete after a ceremonial ribbon cutting

The City of Fort Wayne is finished with Phase IIa of its Riverfront Park Public Space. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, city officials recognized the completion of the six-story, multi-use building with 200 apartments, seven townhomes and a 900-space parking garage.

In a statement, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said, “We’re passionate about having unique quality of life amenities, providing opportunities for success, and being a welcoming community. The public and private investments along our riverfront do all of those things.”

The city has been working with the Indianapolis-based development firm Barrett and Stokely on the Riverfront Promenade Park investment.

Officials said the project is primarily designed as a connection between Promenade Park and Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

The city and Barrett & Stokely are investing a total of almost $90 million to this development.

Officials said Phase II-B of the project will begin in early September and be finished sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

News local newsCity of Fort WayneRiverfront at Promenade Park
Tony Sandleben
Tony Sandleben joined the WBOI News team in September of 2022.
