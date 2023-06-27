Fort Wayne officials cut the ribbon on Riverfront Park's Public Space Phase IIa

The City of Fort Wayne is finished with Phase IIa of its Riverfront Park Public Space. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, city officials recognized the completion of the six-story, multi-use building with 200 apartments, seven townhomes and a 900-space parking garage.

In a statement, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said, “We’re passionate about having unique quality of life amenities, providing opportunities for success, and being a welcoming community. The public and private investments along our riverfront do all of those things.”

The city has been working with the Indianapolis-based development firm Barrett and Stokely on the Riverfront Promenade Park investment.

Officials said the project is primarily designed as a connection between Promenade Park and Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

The city and Barrett & Stokely are investing a total of almost $90 million to this development.

Officials said Phase II-B of the project will begin in early September and be finished sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

