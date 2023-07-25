FWCS approves $10.25 million improvement project

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board of trustees unanimously approved a $10.25 million construction project which will improve accessibility and security at a number of the district’s schools.

After a series of public hearings in May, the matter came before the board for approval to issue the bonds used to fund the project.

The total appropriation for the bond issuance will be $12 million to accommodate the interest on the proceeds.

The district-wide safety and accessibility project will allow for the installation of lifts compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It will also provide for security upgrades such better entrance vestibules, security panels, “open gate detection systems,” and access controls at a number of school buildings in the district.

Prior to Monday evening’s vote, the board opened the mic for any public comment on the project.

No one spoke.

In the 60 days since the initial public hearings on the project and funding structure, no one sought petitions for a remonstrance against it.