Electric Works gets national recognition

Fort Wayne’s Electric Works is getting national attention.

The 2023 Phoenix Awards recognized ten different projects that redevelop abandoned or underutilized properties, or brownfield projects.

In a statement Monday, Electric Works said it “was recognized as the top brownfield redevelopment project for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 5, which covers Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.”

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said the national exposure will only serve to broaden Electric Works’ local economic impact. In that same statement, Henry said “Electric Works is gaining national exposure and is now home to Amp Lab, Do it Best, Union Street Market, and many other businesses, creating a positive economic impact in our community.”

The Electric Works project has had multiple phases open to the public since last year when the Union Street Market and prayer room opened and Do It Best moved in. Fort Wayne Community Schools also opened its Amp Lab for students there, but the project is still years away from full completion.

