Proposed development fast-tracks annexation for Fort Wayne

While the name of the company has yet to be made public, someone in the Fortune 100 wants to put a data center campus in the area of Adams Center and Paulding roads.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced the plan Tuesday during a press conference at City Hall.

The project involves a total of nearly 900 acres. Only about 170 acres are within the city limits, and the rest will be annexed at the request of the company.

However, the proposal received enough support from landowners to move the annexation forward in an expedited manner, what is known as a “super-voluntary” annexation.

According to a release from the City of Fort Wayne, the mostly-rural area in question was identified for this type of project in the recently-adopted comprehensive plan.

The company behind the project cannot be named due to the competitive nature of their industry.

Later this month, city officials will introduce an annexation ordinance and fiscal plan to the Fort Wayne City Council