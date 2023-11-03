Indiana health department confirms first flu deaths this season

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) confirmed its first two flu deaths Thursday and is urging Hoosiers to get vaccinated.

While influenza is common, cases can quickly become life-threatening for some.

“While no two flu seasons are exactly alike, we always recommend getting an annual flu shot as soon as possible to provide the best protection against becoming seriously ill,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year before flu season begins, as it takes about two weeks for the body to build antibodies.

People who are considered high-risk for flu complications include children and the elderly, and those who are pregnant, immunocompromised or have chronic illness.

Common flu symptoms include a fever, cough and/or sore throat, headache, fatigue, aching and a runny or stuffy nose. The IDOH says Hoosiers can prevent the spread of the flu with frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when you feel sick.

Flu season data can be found on the IDOH website.