USPS hears public comment on plan to move processing to Indianapolis

The U.S. Postal Service held a public meeting today to receive feedback on a study that is looking to move some processing operations from its Fort Wayne Processing and Distribution Center to the regional Indianapolis center.

Representatives for the postal service presented information on the survey and its findings so far, but overall the public who’d gathered to comment, largely made up of postal workers, were unimpressed.

“I think vague is an understatement, this is a nothing burger made almost completely out of information we already had," one commenter said. "For instance, you know, if we’re losing half our machines, working maintenance, I would like to know. You know, people have families, kids, wives, if they’re being repositioned, like it was somewhat mentioned here, I think a lot of people would really like to know that.”

The presentation showed there would be no layoffs, but 36 career positions could be reassigned. One commenter pointed out that could mean losing their job, if the employee doesn’t want to move to a new community.

The study so far has shown the change in the facilities could save $2.6 to $3.5 million annually.

USPS declined any interviews following the meeting and could not answer any public questions.

USPS is accepting public comment until Dec. 15 through a survey.