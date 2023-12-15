Allen County Health Department awards more than $2 million in grants to local agencies

The Allen County Health Department announced more than $2 million in grant funding to area nonprofits and health organizations to make improvements in the delivery of public health services.

Healthier Moms and Babies works to reduce Allen County’s infant mortality rate. Indiana has a rate persistently higher than the rest of the country.

The organization received $110,000 in funding, which will allow them to create another full-time position to conduct intensive home visits with mothers.

Executive Director Paige Wilkins says those visits begin before the baby is born and continue until the age of two.

She adds that with 1,500 referrals a year, the organization had to implement a wait list.

It will also enable the creation of another part-time position to help within the 46806 zip code.

That zip code has been among the state’s highest for infant mortality, Wilkins said.

A total of 30 organizations received the Health First Allen County money. The grants range from $20,000 to $150,000.

The Health First Allen County program launched this year after a study of the state’s public health delivery system.

Core health delivery system services identified include student health, maternal and child health, and trauma and injury prevention and education.