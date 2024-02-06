Local attorney victim of a homicide, boyfriend charged in her death

The death of a well-known Allen County attorney has been ruled a homicide, and her boyfriend charged with murder.

According to the Allen County Coroner Tuesday, 64-year-old Marcia Linsky died Saturday evening of “multiple incised wounds.”

Charles Michael Calvert, 60, has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, accused of killing her in the kitchen.

According to court documents, Allen County police arrived at the Grabill home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, finding Linsky dead on the kitchen floor. Calvert claimed she attacked him with a knife, but police reported that there were signs of a struggle, evidence had been staged, and Calvert had cleaned himself up before calling 911.

Tributes to Linsky came from both colleagues and the community across social and traditional media Tuesday, recognizing her as a mentor and leader.

Linsky was most recently of counsel with Fort Wayne law firm Close & Hitchcock, and worked as a public defender.

From 1999 to 2013, Linsky served as a magistrate in Allen County Superior Court’s criminal division.

Linsky served as a board member for Blue Jacket, a local organization providing training and opportunities to those facing barriers to gainful employment.