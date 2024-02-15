© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI board names new president and general manager

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST
Travis Pope
Photo provided
Travis Pope

WBOI’s next president and general manager has been named.

After a nationwide search, the board of directors announced today that the new station head will be Travis Pope, most recently the station manager at award-winning Marfa Public Radio in west Texas.

Prior to Marfa, Pope served as a program director at Virginia’s Home For Public Media in Richmond, where he helped convert the station’s operations to a modernized, digital approach.

WBOI Board Chair Tom Boyer cites Pope’s track record of success in content, operations, and fundraising.

“Travis is well-equipped to guide our station towards continued growth and community engagement,” Boyer says in a release. “His commitment to journalistic integrity, innovative music programming and fostering meaningful connections within the community align seamlessly with the core values of WBOI.”

Boyer also praised the work of interim President Tim Roesler, who has helped ensure the smooth operation of the station.

Pope begins his new role on March 4.

“WBOI connects Northeast Indiana to the news it needs and the music it enjoys,” Pope says in a statement. “I look forward to building on those strengths, getting to know this community, and expanding what it means for WBOI to be this region’s public radio station.”
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green