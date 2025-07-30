Partnership expands high-speed broadband into rural Allen County

The Allen County Board of Commissioners is expanding services into rural areas of Allen County, where broadband has historically lagged behind other well-served areas, using dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In a partnership with the Allen County Board of Commissioners, Lakeland Internet is expanding internet access eligibility to more than 61,000 addresses in the county.

The commissioners used $1.2 million of the county’s ARPA money to move the expansion forward. Lakeland Operations Manager Josh Garman said partnering with the county allows them not to worry about making money back.

“Ultimately it all comes down to dollars," Garman said. "This area has been neglected because it’s just not worth it to the other big providers and that’s what we come in to do, is to look at the areas that everybody else has neglected.”

Garman expects the rollout to continue over the next few months, withthe initial strongest connectivity in Roanoke, Yoder, Zanesville, Ossian,Poe, Hoagland, Monroeville, Edgerton, Woodburn, Harlan, Leo-Cedarville and Spencerville.internet speeds expected to be up to 500 mbps. Lakeland will offer complimentary site evaluations for residents.

Priority is being given to residents who registered through Lakeland’s pre-sign process, and the company recommends businesses and households who have not requested access yet do so as soon as possible.