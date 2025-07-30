© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

Partnership expands high-speed broadband into rural Allen County

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published July 30, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT
The internet service is expected to roll out with speeds up to 500 mbps.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
The internet service is expected to roll out with speeds up to 500 mbps.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners is expanding services into rural areas of Allen County, where broadband has historically lagged behind other well-served areas, using dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In a partnership with the Allen County Board of Commissioners, Lakeland Internet is expanding internet access eligibility to more than 61,000 addresses in the county.

The commissioners used $1.2 million of the county’s ARPA money to move the expansion forward. Lakeland Operations Manager Josh Garman said partnering with the county allows them not to worry about making money back.

“Ultimately it all comes down to dollars," Garman said. "This area has been neglected because it’s just not worth it to the other big providers and that’s what we come in to do, is to look at the areas that everybody else has neglected.”

Garman expects the rollout to continue over the next few months, withthe initial strongest connectivity in Roanoke, Yoder, Zanesville, Ossian,Poe, Hoagland, Monroeville, Edgerton, Woodburn, Harlan, Leo-Cedarville and Spencerville.internet speeds expected to be up to 500 mbps. Lakeland will offer complimentary site evaluations for residents.

Priority is being given to residents who registered through Lakeland’s pre-sign process, and the company recommends businesses and households who have not requested access yet do so as soon as possible.
Tags
Government rural broadbandinternet accessAllen County Board of Commissioners
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott