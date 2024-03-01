Bowen Center to offer primary care in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties

Four northeast Indiana counties will see new health clinics in their county seats when the Bowen Center formally opens them over the next few weeks.

In a release, the Bowen Center says Angola, Auburn, Albion, and LaGrange will house these clinics which will offer primary care alongside mental health care, behavioral services, addiction recovery and other services.

That release says the non-profit organization has focused on an integrative healthcare model, adding primary care services to its existing services in 2020.

Bowen Center President and CEO Dr. Rob Bryan notes that those with existing mental illness live on average 20 years less than someone without one.

In the release, he says “As some health services are starting to leave communities, we are so pleased to be able to step up and fill the gap, especially for underserved populations.”

According to the Indiana Primary Health Care Association, all four of those counties do not have enough primary health professionals or mental health services.

In January, the Bowen Center moved and expanded its Whitley County site to provide more healthcare services.

By April, all Bowen Center locations will offer primary health care in addition to the mental health services provided, according to the release.

