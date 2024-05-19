Rohli Booker wins Allen County Dem caucus for vacant Fort Wayne City Council seat

In a single ballot, Fort Wayne Community Schools board member Rohli Booker won the vacant 6th District Fort Wayne City Council seat.

Booker was one of five other candidates in Saturday’s Allen County Democratic Party caucus to fill the seat vacated by Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker.

In April, Tucker was selected by a prior caucus to finish out the term of late Mayor Tom Henry.

Booker defeated former Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Bynum, Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington, former Fort Wayne NAACP Chairman Larry Gist and social justice advocate Delois “Dee” McKinley-Eldridge.

According to ACDP officials, Booker pulled in 18 votes on the first ballot. Ten were required to win.

“We’re excited to have Councilwoman Booker join the City Council and represent the 6th District,” Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp said in a release. “She has been a leader for our city on the FWCS School Board and will bring that energy and track record to the city.”

The 6th District encompasses the southeast side of Fort Wayne, from the La Rez neighborhood south past Tillman Road.