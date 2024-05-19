© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Rohli Booker wins Allen County Dem caucus for vacant Fort Wayne City Council seat

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published May 19, 2024 at 9:29 PM EDT
Newly-elected Fort Wayne City Council member Rohli Booker during the Allen County Democratic Party caucus on Saturday, May 18, 2024
Photo provided
/
Allen County Democratic Party
Newly-elected Fort Wayne City Council member Rohli Booker during the Allen County Democratic Party caucus on Saturday, May 18, 2024

In a single ballot, Fort Wayne Community Schools board member Rohli Booker won the vacant 6th District Fort Wayne City Council seat.

Booker was one of five other candidates in Saturday’s Allen County Democratic Party caucus to fill the seat vacated by Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker.

In April, Tucker was selected by a prior caucus to finish out the term of late Mayor Tom Henry.

Booker defeated former Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Bynum, Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington, former Fort Wayne NAACP Chairman Larry Gist and social justice advocate Delois “Dee” McKinley-Eldridge.

According to ACDP officials, Booker pulled in 18 votes on the first ballot. Ten were required to win.

“We’re excited to have Councilwoman Booker join the City Council and represent the 6th District,” Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp said in a release. “She has been a leader for our city on the FWCS School Board and will bring that energy and track record to the city.”

The 6th District encompasses the southeast side of Fort Wayne, from the La Rez neighborhood south past Tillman Road.
local news
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
