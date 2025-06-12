Men arrested in connection with Pike's Pub brawl

Six men have been arrested in connection to a fight at Pike’s Pub late last month. The charges include battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, and strangulation,

A video of the May 30 fight went viral. It captured a Black patron being assaulted by white members of the Outlaw motorcycle gang. The video drew outrage and protests throughout Allen County, many calling it a hate crime.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Justin L. Wert of rural Noble County was preliminarily charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was arrested in Ohio.

According to court documents filed in Allen Superior Court, James Simmons was asked to leave the bar after a disagreement with the owner over a private event. A fight broke out after it appeared he was not going to pay his tab.

Simmons suffered a head injury, a broken blood vessel in his eye, a cut to his tongue, and was subjected to a chokehold.

Other men listed in the probable cause affidavit have been booked into the Allen County Jail. All are listed in documents as identified members of the Outlaws.

Elected officials have called for an investigation into the bar's license by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.