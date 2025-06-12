© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Men arrested in connection with Pike's Pub brawl

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT
A screenshot of the video capturing a fight inside Pike's Pub on May 30.
Screenshot
/
X
A screenshot of the video capturing a fight inside Pike's Pub on May 30.

Six men have been arrested in connection to a fight at Pike’s Pub late last month. The charges include battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, and strangulation,

A video of the May 30 fight went viral. It captured a Black patron being assaulted by white members of the Outlaw motorcycle gang. The video drew outrage and protests throughout Allen County, many calling it a hate crime.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Justin L. Wert of rural Noble County was preliminarily charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was arrested in Ohio.

According to court documents filed in Allen Superior Court, James Simmons was asked to leave the bar after a disagreement with the owner over a private event. A fight broke out after it appeared he was not going to pay his tab.

Simmons suffered a head injury, a broken blood vessel in his eye, a cut to his tongue, and was subjected to a chokehold.

Other men listed in the probable cause affidavit have been booked into the Allen County Jail. All are listed in documents as identified members of the Outlaws.

Elected officials have called for an investigation into the bar's license by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

Douglas Zuber
1 of 3  — Zuber.jpg
Douglas Zuber
Photo provided / Allen County Sheriff's Department
Christopher Yoho
2 of 3  — yoho.jpg
Christopher Yoho
Photo provided / Allen County Sheriff's Department
Jerrad Impton
3 of 3  — Impton.jpg
Jerrad Impton
Photo provided / Allen County Sheriff's Department

Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
