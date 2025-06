Zach Bernard starts things off with more on the Hoosiers representing Team USA in the national swimming circuit, before highlighting one of this year's Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame inductees from Northeast Indiana.

Victoria Jacobsen drops by to help us wrap up the track and field season, gets us caught up on this year's golf tournament, and shares an update on the TinCaps.

We close with notes on the Pacers — who now lead the NBA Finals 2-1 — and more.