Parkview Health to move neuropsychiatric units to Randallia

Parkview Health is transitioning behavioral health care to the Randallia campus, a move coming with a $45 million investment in the facility and expanding services.

In a statement issued this week/last week announcing the move, Dr. Ahsan Mahmood says the current home of Parkview Behavioral Health’s acute psychiatric inpatient services is no longer conducive to modern neuropsychiatric care.

Dr. Mahmood is the physician executive for Parkview’s behavioral health.

The original home of Parkview Hospital, the Randallia campus will need upgrades and renovations to two open floors, according to the release.

Dr. Mahmood says the move to Randallia is one that is the most advantageous and is consistent with trends in health care to embed neuropsychiatric services at an acute care hospital.

The board of directors for the National Alliance of Mental Illness or NAMI in Fort Wayne says they are encouraged and thankful for the investment and gives patients access to more resources.

The new neuropsychiatric units will feature 82 private and semi-private rooms. The current facility on Beacon Street will be sold, however some services located near there will remain open.