Alliance Health to open second primary care clinic on Fort Wayne's southeast side

A new health center is planned to serve southeast Fort Wayne, in partnership with Bridge of Grace.

Alliance Health Centers, which receives funding from Parkview Health’s Community Health Improvement program and other state, local and private money, will be opening a clinic in the new Bridge of Grace complex at 909 Elmrow Drive.

Services planned for the clinic include providing care for the whole family, from prenatal to primary care. It will also include mental health services for children and adults.

Medicaid and insurance assistance will be available as well, according to a release.

Team members who speak a variety of languages including Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Portuguese, and Burmese will be on hand at the facility.

Bridge of Grace founder Javier Mondragon says the clinic, with its location and walkability to the neighborhood, is a game-changer for the community.

Bridge of Grace identifies itself as a compassionate ministries center out of Many Nations Church. It is affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene, and its board includes former FWPD Chief Garry Hamilton, area business and nonprofit leaders.

Alliance Health has an existing clinic inside the Lafayette Medical Center.

An open house for the new clinic, which is set to open mid-June, is scheduled for June 12.