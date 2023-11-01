Photos: A look at the scene of the Rafah border crossing opening

A first group of foreign passport holders have left Gaza.
It's the first time that that's happened since October 7th. They are currently inside the terminal at the Rafah border crossing and are waiting to cross into Egypt.
The Rafah border crossing into Egypt is the only land crossing in and out of Gaza, not controlled by Israel. And typically after civilians pass all the checks on the Palestinian side there, take a bus or a car a few hundred yards before they can go through to the Egyptian side and cross into Egypt.
Wounded people, along with about 500 foreign or dual nationals and aid workers are expected be allowed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt today, according to officials in Gaza.
Loading...
We take a look at the scene:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.