The week's quiz has group chat drama. And don't worry, the answers aren't classified

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 28, 2025 at 7:24 AM EDT
From left: a second lady, a brown bear, a comedian.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Leon Neal/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images
From left: a second lady, a brown bear, a comedian.

Remember when Greenland was just that country that looks enormous on certain maps? Or that country whose name should be switched with Iceland's?

We all know this is no longer the case, but this week's coverage featured more Greenland drama than usual, including this minor kerfuffle and this explainer. And if you've been paying attention to it all, you'll get at least one question right!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.