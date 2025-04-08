Iran says it will have 'indirect' talks with the U.S. in Oman on Saturday

TEL AVIV, Israel — Iran says it will have indirect talks with the United States this weekend in Oman, opening a possible path to diplomacy over Iran's nuclear program but revealing a potential sticking point about the format for negotiating.

President Trump said Monday, "We're having direct talks with Iran." Speaking in the Oval Office beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the U.S. and Iran would have "a very big meeting" on Saturday at "almost the highest level." He did not say where, or who would take part.

Overnight, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media: "Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks."

During Trump's first term, he withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran negotiated by former President Barack Obama and signed by several world powers. As a part of that deal, Iran agreed to limits and inspections on its nuclear development in return for relief from economic sanctions. When Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, the U.S. imposed tough sanctions and what Trump called "maximum pressure" on the country.

An annual U.S. intelligence report made public last month said "we continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon."

This year Iran's leaders have rejected Trump's offers to engage in direct negotiations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian cited America's "breach of promises" and said "they must prove that they can build trust." An aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran was open to indirect talks.

Speaking Monday, Trump said, "We are dealing with them directly and maybe a deal is going to be made." But he warned, "If the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger."

Writing on X overnight, Iran's foreign minister said Saturday's indirect dialogue would be "as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court."

