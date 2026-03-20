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City of Fort Wayne announces second round of opioid settlement grants

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
The Project.ME van sets up every Tuesday to offer free meals to people in the community. The organization was a grantee in the first round of opioid funds last year.
Ella Abbott
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WBOI News
The Project.ME van sets up every Tuesday to offer free meals to people in the community. The organization was a grantee in the first round of opioid funds last year.

The City of Fort Wayne continues to focus on community-forward organizations in its second round of grants from the federal opioid settlement funds.

The awardees were announced Thursday and most of them focused on the intersections between substance use and healthcare and homelessness, as well as expanding peer support.

During the first round of funding, the city gave just over $1 million dollars to 12 organizations. This time, 12 more organizations will be splitting just over $470,000 – with all the grants at or under $50,000.

Neighborhood Health, Hope Alive, Inc. and Healthier Moms and Babies received the most money, with grants of $50,000 each.

Healthier Moms and Babies, Parkview Hospital and A Mother’s Hope all received grants for programs aimed at supporting pregnant and postpartum women impacted by opioid use disorder.

Neighborhood Health will use the funding to add two peer recovery coaches to its behavior health team. Amani Family Services, which received $27,000, plans to expand its Substance Use Support program for immigrant and refugee residents in Allen County.

The opioid settlement payments for the city are scheduled to run through 2038, with rounds of grant distribution every six months.
Tags
Government The City of Fort Wayneopioid lawsuitsopioid epidemic
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott