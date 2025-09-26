At U.N., amid jeers and cheers, Netanyahu says Israel 'must finish the job' in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS — Encircled by critics and protesters at the United Nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told fellow world leaders on Friday that his nation "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza, giving a defiant speech despite growing international isolation over his refusal to end the devastating war. "Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure," he said. "And I guarantee you one thing: Israel won't."

He spoke after dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the U.N. General Assembly hall en masse Friday as he began.

Responding to countries' recent decisions to recognize Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu said: "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."

As the Israeli leader spoke, unintelligible shouts echoed around the hall. Applause rang out in other quarters as he spoke. The U.S. delegation, which has backed Netanyahu in his campaign against Hamas, stayed put. The few world powers in attendance, the United States and the United Kingdom, did not send their most senior officials or even their UN ambassador to their section. Instead, it was filled out with more junior, low-level diplomats.

"Anti-semitism dies hard. In fact, it doesn't die at all," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu routinely accuses his critics of antisemitism.

Netanyahu faces international isolation, accusations of war crimes and growing pressure to end a conflict he has continued to escalate. Friday's speech was his chance to push back on the international community's biggest platform.

As he has often in the past at the United Nations, Netanyahu held up a visual aid — a map of the region titled "THE CURSE." He marked it up with a large marker. He ascended the podium wearing a special hostages pin with a QR code that leads to a site about Oct. 7 that was established specially for international public diplomacy needs. The members of the prime minister's delegation, ministers and those accompanying him also wore identical pins.

Netanyahu also frequently praised President Donald Trump, his chief ally in his political and military approach in the region. Netanyahu said the changes across the Mideast have created new opportunities. He said Israel has begun negotiations with Syria aimed at reaching security arrangements with the country's new government.

Back in the Mideast, the Israeli government was taking steps to ensure that those in Gaza and others heard what he had to say. The military set up loudspeakers at the Israel-Gaza border to blast his words into the territory. And in an "unprecedented operation," the prime minister's office said the Israeli army would take over the mobile phones of Gaza residents and Hamas operatives and his speech would be broadcast live through the mobile devices.

It was not immediately clear if that happened, or to what extent. AP journalists inside Gaza saw no immediate evidence of Netanyahu's speech being broadcast on phones there.

A closely watched speech

Netanyahu's annual speech to the U.N. General Assembly is always closely watched, often protested, reliably emphatic and sometimes a venue for dramatic allegations. But this time, the stakes are higher than ever for the Israeli leader.

In recent days, Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and others announced their recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

The European Union is considering tariffs and sanctions on Israel. The assembly this month passed a nonbinding resolution urging Israel to commit to an independent Palestinian nation, which Netanyahu has said is a non-starter.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant accusing Netanyahu of crimes against humanity, which he denies. And the U.N's highest court is weighing South Africa's allegation that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, which it vehemently refutes.

Against that backdrop, Netanyahu sounded resolute Thursday as he boarded a plane in Israel to head for the U.N.'s annual meeting of top-level leaders in New York.

"I will tell our truth," Netanyahu said. "I will condemn those leaders who, instead of condemning the murderers, rapists and burners of children, want to give them a state in the heart of Israel."

Stefan Jeremiah / AP / AP Delegates leave the General Assembly hall Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps up to the podium to speak at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Opposition to Netanyahu's approach is growing

At a special session of the assembly this week, nation after nation expressed horror at the 2023 attack by Hamas militants that killed about 1,200 people in Israel, saw 251 taken hostage and triggered the war. Many of the representatives went on to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and influx of aid.

Israel's sweeping offensive has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced 90 percent of its population, with an increasing number now starving.

While more than 150 countries now recognize a Palestinian state, the United States has not, providing Israel with vociferous support. But President Donald Trump pointedly signaled Thursday there are limits, telling reporters in Washington that he wouldn't let Israel annex the occupied West Bank.

Israel hasn't announced such a move, but several leading members in Netanyahu's government have advocated doing so. And officials recently approved a controversial settlement project that would effectively cut the West Bank in two, a move that critics say could doom chances for a Palestinian state. Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet during his visit.

Netanyahu's office also "instructed civilian groups in cooperation with the army to place loudspeakers on trucks on the Israeli side of the border," it said in a statement, noting that the broadcasts would be arranged so they would not endanger soldiers.

Palestinians had their UN say the day before

Netanyahu was preceded Thursday by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who addressed the General Assembly via video, since the U.S. denied him a visa. He welcomed the announcements of recognition but said the world needs to do more to make statehood happen.

"The time has come for the international community to do right by the Palestinian people" and help them realize "their legitimate rights to be rid of the occupation and to not remain a hostage to the temperament of Israeli politics," he said.

Abbas leads the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which administers portions of the West Bank. Hamas won legislative elections in Gaza in 2006 before seizing control from Abbas' forces the following year.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, then withdrew from Gaza in 2005. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their envisioned state, part of a "two-state solution" that the international community has embraced for decades.

Netanyahu opposes it robustly, maintaining that creating a Palestinian state would reward Hamas.

"This will not happen," he said at the airport Thursday.

