In Memoriam 2025: The Musicians We Lost

D'Angelo. Brian Wilson. Sly Stone. Maybe you read these names at the end of 2025 and remember a pang — the way your heart hurt upon hearing the news that these musicians had departed the mortal realm. But it's worth spending the time with that pain, and what comes after: a celebration of their lives and, more importantly, the music they left behind. That's what lives forever: the hooks, the solos, the grooves and the emotion they stir in us all.

What follows is a memorial to those music makers we lost in 2025, listed below in chronological order by the date they left us.

Wayne Osmond

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist for the family band The Osmonds

Aug. 28, 1951 — Jan. 1, 2025

*

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images / Getty Images

Brenton Wood

The R&B and soul singer captured hearts with songs like "Gimme Little Sign" and "The Oogum Boogum Song"

July 26, 1941 — Jan. 3, 2025

*

Ed Askew

Idiosyncratic folk musician who released a cult classic in 1968, then returned just before the new millennium to put out a trove of touching, creative albums

April 23, 1905 — Jan. 4, 2025

*

Peter Yarrow

Best known as a member of the trio Peter, Paul and Mary , the folk musician was also convicted of a sexual offense against a minor

May 31, 1938 — Jan. 7, 2025

*

Echoes/Redferns / Getty Images / Getty Images

Sam Moore

In the duo Sam & Dave, he sang the high notes on 1960s hits like "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I'm Comin' "

Oct. 12, 1935 — Jan. 10, 2025

*

Peter Forrest

Singer known as P. Fluid for the South Bronx rock band 24-7 Spyz

1960 — Jan. 13, 2025

*

Melba Montgomery

Known for her duets with George Jones and Gene Pitney, the country music singer gave every song she sang that extra something to fill your heart

Oct. 14, 1938 — Jan. 15, 2025

*

Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America

David Lynch

The filmmaker understood that the songs within a movie could be just as important as the images onscreen

Jan. 20, 1946 — Jan. 16, 2025

*

Toby Myers

Bassist for John Mellencamp and rock band Roadmaster

Sept. 26, 1949 — Jan. 16, 2025

*

Bob Perkins

The Philadelphia-born and raised DJ had an irresistible passion for jazz at WRTI and beyond

Dec. 6, 1933 — Jan. 19, 2025

*

Rich Hall

Heavy music bands like Converge, Botch and Isis found a champion in this independent New York booker and promoter

May 29, 1905 — Jan. 21, 2025

*

Garth Hudson

The multi-instrumentalist's churchy, post-psychedelic touch on the Lowrey organ and the clavinet gave The Band its signature sound

Aug. 2, 1937 — Jan. 21, 2025

*

Barry Michael Cooper

Music critic-turned-screenwriter whose credits include screenplays for Above the Rim and New Jack City along with naming the late-'80s R&B sub-genre New Jack Swing

June 12, 1958 — Jan. 21, 2025

*

Barry Goldberg

Keyboardist, songwriter and producer who worked with Percy Sledge, Bob Dylan and the Ramones

Dec. 25, 1941 — Jan. 22, 2025

*

Unk

The Atlanta rapper, producer and DJ helped launch snap music into the mainstream with "Walk it Out"

Nov. 28, 1981 — Jan. 24, 2025

*

Thabang Tabane

South African percussionist and inheritor of the malombo sound pioneered by his father, Dr. Philip Nchipi Tabane

Feb. 26, 1979 — Jan. 29, 2025

*

John Pratt / Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Marianne Faithfull

Forever associated with The Rolling Stones yet always her own voice, the uncompromising artist and icon 's shapeshifting style spanned decades

Dec. 29, 1946 — Jan. 30, 2025

*

Susan Alcorn

First steeped in the country-western tradition, the pedal steel guitarist became a trenchant explorer of experimental and improvised music

April 4, 1953 — Jan. 31, 2025

*

Mike Ratledge

Founding member and keyboardist for the prog-rock band Soft Machine

May 6, 1943 — Feb. 5, 2025

*

Tommy Hunt

The American singer found early success as a member of The Flamingos, and then became a household name in the U.K.'s Northern Soul scene

June 18,1933 — Feb. 12, 2025

*

Chelsea Reject

Brooklyn-based rapper who made her mark on NYC's underground scene

April 8, 2003 — Feb. 13, 2025

*

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images

Paquita la del Barrio

The Mexican singer could turn a litany of insults against a cheating lover into an empowerment anthem

April 2, 1947 — Feb. 17, 2025

*

Jerry Butler

Original lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions had dozens of hits after going solo

Dec. 8, 1939 — Feb. 20, 2025

*

Bill Fay

The English singer-songwriter's 1970s albums found fans in Julia Jacklin and Jeff Tweedy, which ignited a new era of appreciation for his cosmic yet gentle music and set the table for a handful of new albums in the 21st century

1943 — Feb. 22, 2025

*

Anthony Barboza / Archive Photos/Getty Images / Archive Photos/Getty Images

Roberta Flack

Best known for "Killing Me Softly With His Song," Flack was an immaculate interpreter whose ability to tell her story through song allowed listeners to connect with their own

Feb. 10, 1937 — Feb. 24, 2025

*

David Johansen

The chameleonic and charismatic vocalist who fronted the New York Dolls and found solo success under the moniker Buster Poindexter

Jan. 9, 1950 — Feb. 28, 2025

*

Angie Stone

A pioneer of both hip-hop and neo-soul , the sultry singer was also an accomplished songwriter

Dec. 18, 1961 — March 1, 2025

*

Carl Dean

Dolly Parton's devoted husband of nearly 60 years avoided the spotlight, but was the inspiration for her timeless hit "Jolene"

July 20, 1942 — March 3, 2025

*

Jeff Runnings

Bassist and vocalist for the post-punk band For Against

April 22, 1963 — March 3, 2025

*

Rich Fury / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America

Roy Ayers

The vibraphonist, composer and jazz-funk pioneer behind "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," the song that helped to pioneer neo-soul and was sampled hundreds of times

Sept. 10, 1940 — March 4, 2025

*

Troy Seals

The Nashville session guitarist and songwriter's works were recorded by artists such as Joe Cocker, Nancy Sinatra, Hank Williams Jr. and Levon Helm

Nov. 16, 1938 — March 6, 2025

*

Brian James

The searing, frenetic guitarist who co-founded British punks The Damned

Feb. 18, 1951 — March 6, 2025

*

D'Wayne Wiggins

Founding member of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!

Feb. 14, 1961 — March 7, 2025

*

Marcello Mencarini / Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sofia Gubaidulina

An intellectually probing artist who fused sound and spirituality and one of the first modern women composers to reach international acclaim

Oct. 24, 1931 — March 13, 2025

*

Les Binks

In the late '70s, the drummer help to shape the faster side of metal on two crucial Judas Priest albums: Stained Class and Hell Bent for Leather

Aug. 8, 1951 — March 15, 2025

*

Jesse Colin Young

On The Youngbloods' "Get Together," his hopeful delivery embodied the song's optimism that peace and a brighter future were possible

Nov. 22, 1941 — March 16, 2025

*

Terry Manning

In a career spanning six decades, the producer and engineer worked on records by Isaac Hayes, ZZ Top, Shakira and the Staple Singers

Dec. 29, 1947 — March 25, 2025

*

Enrique Bátiz

Mexican conductor and prolific recording artist who founded the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México

May 4, 1942 — March 30, 2025

*

John Nelson

An American conductor who became the foremost interpreter of the extravagant music of French composer Hector Berlioz

Dec. 6, 1941 — March 31, 2025

*

Michael Hurley

Sometimes called the father of freak-folk , the charismatic storyteller lived and worked on his own terms

Dec. 20, 1941 — April 1, 2025

*

David Pillet/Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images

Amadou Bagayoko

One half of the husband-and-wife duo Amadou & Mariam, the guitarist made joyous Malian music to promote peace in their homeland and around the world

Oct. 24, 1954 — April 4, 2025

*

Dave Allen

His funky, buoyant bass lines gave Gang of Four's jagged and crispy post-punk just the right amount of groove

Dec. 23, 1955 — April 5, 2025

*

Brian Cooke / Redferns/Getty Images / Redferns/Getty Images

Clem Burke

More than just a drummer, he was the backbone of Blondie, diversifying his style throughout the band's long, winding career

Nov. 24, 1954 — April 6, 2025

*

Al Barile

Founding guitarist of the Boston hardcore band SSD

Oct. 4, 1961 — April 6, 2025

*

Max Romeo

Roots reggae singer whose mid-1970s albums, Revelation Time and War Ina Babylon, extolled Rastafarianism and dug into Jamaican politics

Nov. 22, 1944 — April 11, 2025

*

Roy Thomas Baker

Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" perhaps would not be the operatic rock masterpiece it is without the skills of this English producer

Nov. 10, 1946 — April 12, 2025

*

Francis Davis

An eminent and award-winning jazz critic who saw through fads and wrote sharply about classic albums

Aug. 30, 1946 — April 14, 2025

*

Jed the Fish

The KROQ DJ helped to shape alternative radio in the 1980s and '90s

July 15, 1955 — April 14, 2025

*

Joel Krosnick

Juilliard String Quartet's widely respected cellist for more than four decades

April 3, 1941 — April 15, 2025

*

Mac Gayden

The Nashville guitarist can be heard on Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde, but his songwriting legacy lives on in "Everlasting Love," which has been covered by Gloria Estefan, U2 and Jamie Cullum

June 5, 1941 — April 16, 2025

*

David Briggs

The keyboardist and producer worked with Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson

March 16, 1943 — April 22, 2025

*

David Corio / Redferns/Getty Images / Redferns/Getty Images

David Thomas

The leader — and only constant member — of the defiantly original post-punk band Pere Ubu

June 14, 1953 — April 23, 2025

*

Richard Wernick

A Pulitzer Prize-winning composer who and influential educator who developed a unique and uncompromising artistic style

Jan. 16, 1934 — April 25, 2025

*

Rigmor Newman

The Swedish-born, New York-based manager and concert promoter was a behind-the-scenes figure in jazz

May 9, 1938 — April 26, 2025

*

Robert Atanasovski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images

Andy Bey

The jazz singer haunted the periphery of American song with his magnetically expressive voice , ranging from a foghorn baritone to a tender falsetto

Oct. 28, 1939 — April 26, 2025

*

Mike Peters

Coming from the British punk underground, the inspiring frontman of '80s rock group The Alarm performed with an arena-level energy

Feb. 25, 1959 — April 29, 2025

*

Joe Louis Walker

The blues guitarist knew and respected tradition, but wrote songs that spoke to the current day

Dec. 25, 1949 — April 30, 2025

*

Fred Hayes / WireImage for Sundance Film Fest/Getty Images / WireImage for Sundance Film Fest/Getty Images

Jill Sobule

In confessional songs that sparkled with irony and humor , the singer-songwriter found most success with "I Kissed a Girl," one of the first openly gay anthems

Jan. 16, 1959 — May 1, 2025

*

Glen Thrasher

The zine maker and WREK DJ made space for the weird and far-out within Atlanta's underground music scene

July 1, 1959 — May 3, 2025

*

James Baker

Drummer for Australian rock and punk bands The Scientists, Hoodoo Gurus and The Victims

1954 — May 6, 2025

*

Johnny Parth

Founder of Document Records, which rescued early 20th century jazz, blues and gospel recordings

Jan. 11, 1930 — May 8, 2025

*

Yasunao Tone

The Tokyo-born, New York-based composer pushed the limits of experimental music, turning compact discs into instruments of noise

March 31, 1935 — May 12, 2025

*

Charles Strouse

Broadway composer and creator of the hit musicals Bye Bye Birdie, Applause and Annie

June 7, 1928 — May 15, 2025

*

James Lowe

The Electric Prunes frontman sang over the fuzzy guitar tones of the band's 1966 hit "I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)," which became known as the opening track to the influential psychedelic rock box set Nuggets

March 5, 1943 — May 22, 2025

*

Guy Klucevsek

There's more to the accordion than just polka, and this New Yorker applied his virtuosic skills to avant-garde music

Feb. 26, 1947 — May 22, 2025

*

Dan Storper

Putamayo World Music, the record label he founded in 1993, exposed a global audience to farflung scenes and styles through its ubiquitous compilation CDs

May 20, 1951 — May 22, 2025

*

Daniel Williams

Former drummer for the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada

Dec. 12, 1985 — May 22, 2025

*

Dave Shapiro

Onetime pop-punk musician turned label owner and co-founder of the agency Sound Talent Group

Jan. 1983 — May 22, 2025

*

Sacha Jenkins

A journalist whose spirit and smarts were a beacon to smart-alecks during hip-hop's golden era and an example to music lovers of all kinds for the next 30 years

Aug. 22, 1971 — May 23, 2025

*

David Corio / Redferns/Getty Images / Redferns/Getty Images

Foday Musa Suso

A master of the kora, the Gambian musician was an ambassador for West African music, performing with the likes of Herbie Hancock and Philip Glass

Feb. 18, 1950 — May 25, 2025

*

Al Foster

Behind the kit for Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins and more, his superbly alert and flexible drumming formed a swirling current in modern jazz for more than 60 years

Jan. 18, 1943 — May 28, 2025

*

Per Nørgård

A composer who carved a singular, commanding path in Danish contemporary music

July 13, 1932 — May 28, 2025

*

Alf Clausen

The Simpsons composer understood that every action and emotion deserves a musical cue that drives the story, whether it's a Broadway-style showtune, a smokey backroom jazz jam or a silly yet seriously-written musical parody

March 28, 1941 — May 29, 2025

*

Wayne Lewis

Singer and keyboard player for Atlantic Starr, the R&B group that released the 1987 slow jam classic "Always"

April 13, 1957 — June 5, 2025

*

Billy Jones

After the early 2000s indie-rock boom, the booker and promoter helped to keep the New York music scene alive, opening the beloved venue Baby's All Right

Oct. 2, 1979 — June 7, 2025

*

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images / Getty Images

Sly Stone

An icon and an iconoclast , the funk visionary's music with the Family Stone spoke across race, style and generations

March 15, 1943 — June 9, 2025

*

Jonathan Mayers

A founder of the Bonnaroo and Outside Land festivals, he brought fans to a Tennessee farm and Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

May 27, 1905 — June 10, 2025

*

Jack Kleinsinger

Creator of Highlights in Jazz, the New York concert series

Aug. 1, 1936 — June 11, 2025

*

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images / Getty Images

Brian Wilson

A genius in the recording studio who struggled in the world outside, The Beach Boys' founder imagined one through music

June 20, 1942 — June 11, 2025

*

Douglas McCarthy

Vocalist and founding member of industrial group Nitzer Ebb

Sept. 1, 1966 — June 11, 2025

*

Ananda Lewis

In the late '90s, the MTV VJ hosted Total Request Live and Hot Zone

March 21, 1973 — June 11, 2025

*

Louis Moholo-Moholo

An explosive and inventive jazz drummer from South Africa who performed with The Blue Notes, Brotherhood of Breath and Assagai

March 10, 1940 — June 13, 2025

*

Dave Scott

With no formal training, the basketball player-turned-hip-hop-choreographer, worked on TV, movies and video games and with stars like Bow Wow

Aug. 15, 1972 — June 16, 2025

*

Michael Ward / Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Alfred Brendel

A cerebral, lucid Austrian pianist who focused on the classics

Jan. 5, 1931 — June 17, 2025

*

Rebekah Del Rio

In front of a red velvet curtain, her Spanish-language performance of Roy Orbison's "Crying" soundtracked a captivating emotional moment in David Lynch's 2001 film Mulholland Drive

July 10, 1967 — June 23, 2025

*

John Conklin

Highly conceptual yet playful set designer for the New York City Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, the San Francisco Opera and the Glimmerglass Festival

June 22, 1937 — June 24, 2025

*

Lalo Schifrin

The Argentine composer scored more than 100 films and TV shows , including the immortal, propulsive theme for Mission: Impossible

June 21, 1932 — June 26, 2025

*

Roger Martinez

Wild and controversial frontman for the Christian thrash metal band Vengeance Rising

Dec. 14, 1962 — June 26, 2025

*

Stuart Burrows

The Welsh lyric tenor made his mark singing Mozart at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, at the Royal Opera House in London and on the BBC

Feb. 7, 1933 — June 29, 2025

*

Mark Snow

Laden with spooky atmosphere , the film and TV composer's X-Files theme chilled your bones before each episode

Aug. 26, 1946 — July 4, 2025

*

Dave Cousins

The founder and frontman of Strawbs steered the English group through its folk- and progressive-rock eras

Jan. 7, 1940 — July 13, 2025

*

Connie Francis

The 1950s and '60s pop singer sold over 40 million records before she was 25, but her life was touched by tragedy

Dec. 12, 1937 — July 16, 2025

*

Gary Karr

Double bass virtuoso who dared to make his hulking instrument a solo star

Nov. 20, 1941 — July 16, 2025

*

Alan Bergman

With his wife Marilyn, the lyricist penned theme songs for The Way We Were and "The Windmills of Your Mind," featured in The Thomas Crown Affair

Sept. 11, 1925 — July 17, 2025

*

Roger Norrington

English conductor known for performances that adhered to historical accuracy

March 16, 1934 — July 18, 2025

*

David Rendall

English tenor who performed at the Royal Opera House and the Metropolitan Opera

Oct. 11, 1948 — July 21, 2025

*

Chuck Mangione

The flugelhorn player cut an unforgettable figure in American culture, one that stretched well beyond the jazz world

Nov. 29, 1940 — July 22, 2025

*

Paul Natkin / Getty Images / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath's Prince of Darkness taught us to lean into our anger, confusion and depravity ... and bang our heads along the way

Dec. 3, 1948 — July 22, 2025

*

Michael Ochs

If you ever worry about stacks of photographs and memorabilia taking up space, just remember that this rock archivist's collection fueled decades worth of galleries and reissue efforts

Feb. 27, 1943 — July 23, 2025

*

Cleo Laine

From gravelly low notes to keening ethereal sounds, the jazz and pop singer boasted a four-octave range

Oct. 28, 1927 — July 24, 2025

*

Tommy McLain

Only in Louisiana could someone mix rock, R&B, zydeco and country to make a stew so sweet and rollicking — he was the king of swamp pop

March 15, 1940 — July 24, 2025

*

Tom Lehrer

A musical satirist who used his elite education, piano skills and sharp wit to take on religion, environmental disaster and the threats of the cold war

April 9, 1928 — July 26, 2025

*

Michael Lydon

Music journalist and a founding editor of Rolling Stone

Sept. 14, 1942 — July 30, 2025

*

David F. Gibson

Drummer behind a starry array of big bands

March 7, 1953 — July 30, 2025

*

Frans Schellekens / Getty Images / Getty Images

Flaco Jimenez

Master of the Tex-Mex accordion whose tradition-drenched sound came to define conjunto or Tejano music of South Texas

March 11, 1939 — July 31, 2025

*

Erik Wunder

A pillar of American extreme metal through his band Cobalt who was also at home in folk in the acoustic Man's Gin

March 7, 1983 — July 31, 2025

*

Jeannie Seely

The country singer appeared on the Grand Ole Opry more times than any other performer

July 6, 1940 — Aug. 1, 2025

*

Jane Morgan

A bilingual American singer who first found fame in Parisian nightclubs, then back home in the United States

May 3, 1924 — Aug. 4, 2025

*

Terry Reid

Nicknamed "Superlungs," he turned down chances to sing for Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, but the British songwriter's solo career yielded lesser-known classics

Nov. 13, 1949 — Aug. 4, 2025

*

Nancy King

Sporting rose-colored glasses, the jazz singer kept a low profile, but her voice — particular her scatting skills — was impressive and unpredictable

June 15, 1940 — Aug. 5, 2025

*

R. Diamond / Getty Images / Getty Images

Eddie Palmieri

The bandleader and pianist's pounding rhythms forged a new style for Latin music

Dec. 15, 1936 — Aug. 6, 2025

*

Bobby Whitlock

Keyboardist for Derek and the Dominos

March 18, 1948 — Aug. 10, 2025

*

Frans Schellekens / Getty Images / Getty Images

Sheila Jordan

Sought out by the likes of Charlie Parker and Charles Mingus, her voice was unlike any other

Nov. 18, 1928 — Aug. 11, 2025

*

Joe Hickerson

For more than three decades, the Library of Congress archivist worked to preserve America's collection of folk music

Oct. 20, 1935 — Aug. 17, 2025

*

Ronny Whyte

New York cabaret singer and pianist

May 12, 1937 — Aug. 19, 2025

*

Raphael Dias / Getty Images / Getty Images

Brent Hinds

In the metal band Mastodon , the guitarist and vocalist wove together complex riffs and epic storytelling

Jan. 16, 1974 — Aug. 20, 2025

*

Tom Shipley

One half of the folk-rock duo Brewer & Shipley, whose cheeky "One Toke Over the Line" became a hit in 1971

April 1, 1941 — Aug. 24, 2025

*

Jim Kimball

Drummer for the punk and noise-rock bands Laughing Hyenas, Mule and The Jesus Lizard

Feb. 2, 1966 — Aug. 27, 2025

*

Rodion Shchedrin

Soviet era composer of opera, ballet and symphonic works

Dec. 16, 1932 — Aug. 29, 2025

*

Gijsbert Hanekroot / Getty Images / Getty Images

Mark Volman

Founding member of The Turtles who sang harmonies on "Happy Together," but also joined Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention

April 19, 1947 — Sept. 5, 2025

*

Bruce Loose

Vocalist for Flipper, whose chaotic brand of punk rock inspired a young Kurt Cobain

June 6, 1959 — Sept. 5, 2025

*

Allen Blickle

Original drummer for the metal band Baroness

March 8, 1983 — Sept. 5, 2025

*

Hiroyuki Ito / Getty Images / Getty Images

Christoph Von Dohnányi

Longtime conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra known for his illuminating and intellectual approach to music

Sept. 8, 1929 — Sept. 6, 2025

*

Rick Davies

In the British rock band Supertramp , the keyboardist's baritone contrasted with that of his fellow founder Roger Hodgson on hits "Give A Little Bit" and "The Logical Song"

July 22, 1944 — Sept. 6, 2025

*

Bobby Hart

With Tommy Boyce, the songwriting duo crafted hits like "Last Train to Clarksville" for The Monkees, a made-for-TV band that became a real band

Feb. 18, 1939 — Sept. 10, 2025

*

Hermeto Pascoal

The prolific Brazilian composer created magical sounds from unusual places

June 22, 1936 — Sept. 13, 2025

*

Akiko Tsuruga

The Japanese-born jazz organist had sturdy rhythmic command and soulful melodic flair, making her a leading instrumentalist of her generation

Sept. 1, 1967 — Sept. 13, 2025

*

Tomas Lindberg

Vocalist for Swedish death metal band At the Gates

Oct. 16, 1972 — Sept. 16, 2025

*

JD Twitch

Scottish DJ, producer, label owner and half of the electronic duo Optimo

March 2, 1968 — Sept. 19, 2025

*

Sonny Curtis

Prolific songwriter behind such enduring hits as "I Fought the Law" and "Love is All Around"

May 9, 1937 — Sept. 19, 2025

*

David Redfern / Getty Images / Getty Images

Danny Thompson

English double bassist, a founder of Pentangle, who worked with Kate Bush, John Martyn and Roy Orbison

April 4, 1939 — Sept. 23, 2025

*

Chris Dreja

The rhythm guitarist provided a foundation for The Yardbirds, the rock band he co-founded

Nov. 11, 1946 — Sept. 25, 2025

*

Jim McNeely

Pianist who composed and played with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra

May 18, 1949 — Sept. 26, 2025

*

Soo Catwoman

A punk fashion icon whose spiked-up cat ear hairstyle could be found in zines and documentaries

Oct. 24, 1954 — Sept. 30, 2025

*

Ken Parker

Luthier who built innovative guitars played by the likes of Joni Mitchell and Trent Reznor

Aug. 25, 1952 — Oct. 5, 2025

*

John Lodge

Understated bassist and co-vocalist in The Moody Blues

July 20, 1943 — Oct. 10, 2025

*

Roberta Alexander

With a shimmering voice, she was a leading soprano at the Metropolitan Opera for a decade

March 3, 1949 — Oct. 14, 2025

*

Nick Pickles / Getty Images / Getty Images

D'Angelo

The visionary R&B singer spent much of his career wrestling with the scrutiny his outsized genius focused upon him

Feb. 11, 1974 — Oct. 14, 2025

*

Ace Frehley

A founding member of KISS who played fiery lead guitar during the band's 1970s heyday and had a solo hit with "New York Groove"

April 27, 1951 — Oct. 16, 2025

*

Sam Rivers

Bassist and founding member of Limp Bizkit

Sept. 2, 1977 — Oct. 18, 2025

*

Anthony Jackson

A pioneer of the six-string bass, his versatile playing can be heard on hundreds of albums, from O'Jays and Roberta Flack to Chaka Khan and Hiromi

June 23, 1952 — Oct. 19, 2025

*

Fin Costello / Getty Images / Getty Images

David Ball

Behind the synths, the English producer crafted the flamboyant and seductive sound of Soft Cell

May 3, 1959 — Oct. 22, 2025

*

Mtulazaji "P.E.A.C.E." Davis

A founding member of the Los Angeles hip-hop group Freestyle Fellowship

June 15, 1974 — Oct. 24, 2025

*

Benita Valente

Hardworking and virtuosic soprano based out of Philadelphia

Oct. 19, 1934 — Oct. 24, 2025

*

Andy Sheppard / Getty Images / Getty Images

Jack DeJohnette

One of the most daring and dynamic jazz drummers of the last 60 years, with a loose-limbed yet exacting beat that propelled a limitless range of adventurous music

Aug. 9, 1942 — Oct. 26, 2025

*

Adrian Maben

Director of Pink Floyd's 1972 concert film Live at Pompeii

1942 — Oct. 28, 2025

*

Pierre Robert

Beloved rock and roll DJ for WMMR in Philadelphia for over four decades

Aug. 1955 — Oct. 29, 2025

*

Archie Fisher

Scottish folk musician and host of BBC Radio's Travelling Folk

Oct. 23, 1939 — Nov. 1, 2025

*

Lô Borges

The singer-songwriter co-founded the Clube da Esquina collective with his brother Márcio and Milton Nascimento, pioneering a genre-agnostic movement that spread beyond Brazil

Jan. 10, 1952 — Nov. 2, 2025

*

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images / Getty Images

Donna Jean Godchaux

Before she sang with the Grateful Dead, the Alabama native could be heard on Percy Sledge and Elvis Presley hits

Aug. 22, 1947 — Nov. 2, 2025

*

Joseph Byrd

Composer whose playful and daring 1960s band The United States of America fused psychedelic rock and avant-garde electronics

Dec. 19, 1937 — Nov. 2, 2025

*

Jeff Hannusch

Music journalist who chronicled New Orleans R&B, most notably in his books I Hear You Knockin and The Soul of New Orleans

Aug. 31, 1954 — Nov. 11, 2025

*

Cleto Escobedo III

Leader of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night house band

Aug. 23, 1966 — Nov. 11, 2025

*

Erika Goldring / Getty Images / Getty Images

Todd Snider

For over three decades, the singer-songwriter helped shape alt-country music and the East Nashville scene

Oct. 11, 1966 — Nov. 14, 2025

*

Jean-Claude Éloy

French composer who studied with 20th century masters and found his sound in electroacoustics

June 15, 1938 — Nov. 19, 2025

*

Gary "Mani" Mounfield

Sometimes the best parts of Stone Roses and Primal Scream songs were his powerful and playful bass lines

Nov. 16, 1962 — Nov. 20, 2025

*

Leon Bates

Philadelphia born and raised, he was a celebrated Black classical pianist whose talent took him to concert halls around the world

Nov. 3, 1949 — Nov. 21, 2025

*

Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images / Getty Images

Jimmy Cliff

The Jamaican musician whose hit theme from, and lead role in, the 1972 film The Harder They Come helped propel reggae into the international spotlight

July 30, 1944 — Nov. 24, 2025

*

Steve Cropper

The soulful guitarist behind Booker T. and the M.G.'s, and co-writer of hits like "Green Onions" and "(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay"

Oct. 21, 1941 — Dec. 3, 2025

*

Gladys Vega / Getty Images / Getty Images

Rafael Ithier

The salsa legend spent more than six decades turning El Gran Combo into one of the premier salsa institutions of Latin America and beyond

Aug. 29, 1926 — Dec. 6, 2025

*

Martin Parr

British photographer whose images appeared on releases by Blur, Richard Hawley and Madness

May 23, 1952 — Dec. 6, 2025

*

Jubilant Sykes

American baritone whose repertoire spanned opera, pop, musicals and gospel music

Sept. 17, 1954 — Dec. 8, 2025

*

Rick Kern / Getty Images / Getty Images

Raul Malo

Leader of the country band The Mavericks and one of the most recognizable voices in roots music

Aug. 7, 1965 — Dec. 8, 2025

*

Brent McLachlan

Drummer for the noise-rock band Bailter Space

Aug. 6, 1961 — Dec. 11, 2025

*

Carl Carlton

American R&B singer of the enduring hits "Everlasting Love" and "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)"

May 21, 1952 — Dec. 14, 2025

*

Joe Ely

The Texas troubadour co-founded The Flatlanders and performed with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and The Clash

Feb. 9, 1947 — Dec. 15, 2025

*

Chris Rea

English blues-rock singer and guitarist with with a distinctive slide style and a string of U.K. hits in the late 1980s

March 4, 1951 — Dec. 22, 2025

*

Will Chase, Greta Pittenger and Zazil Davis-Vazquez contributed research to support this story. Tom Huizenga contributed text. Jacob Ganz and Hazel Cills edited.



