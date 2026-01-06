Venezuela strategy remains 'vague' after Trump admin briefing, says Rep. Adam Smith

Updated January 6, 2026 at 11:16 AM EST

Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington, says the Trump administration's plans for Venezuela after removing sitting President Nicolás Maduro from power are "vague."

Smith, the top Democrat serving on the House Armed Services Committee, attended a briefing Monday with administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

In an interview with Morning Edition, Smith said Congressional leaders learned more about how the operation was carried out, but that the bulk of the briefing focused on the long-term strategy for Venezuela.

"There was a lot of talk about avoiding chaos now that Maduro is gone, vague talk about how the administration is working with the now-president of Venezuela [Delcy] Rodriguez, but not any specifics," Smith said.

He added that the economic chaos facing Venezuela "runs the risk of it turning into armed gangs fighting with each other in a chaotic situation. It certainly doesn't improve the very problems that supposedly taking Maduro was supposed to fix."

Speaking to NPR's Leila Fadel, Smith discussed the legality of the operation to remove Maduro from Venezuela and concerns about ongoing U.S. involvement in the South American country.

