Mundane, magic, maybe both — a new book explores 'The Writer's Room'

There's a three-story house in Baltimore that looks a bit imposing. You walk up the stone steps before even getting up to the porch, and then you enter the door and you're greeted with a glass case of literary awards. It's The Clifton House, formerly home of Lucille Clifton.

The National Book Award-winning poet lived there with her husband, Fred, starting in 1967 until the bank foreclosed on the house in 1980. Clifton's daughter, Sidney Clifton, has since revived the house and turned it into a cultural hub, hosting artists, readings, workshops and more. But even during a February visit, in the mid-afternoon with no organized events on, the house feels full.

Andrew Limbong / NPR / NPR The corner of Lucille Clifton's bedroom, where she would wake up and write in the mornings

"There's a presence here," Clifton House Executive Director Joël Díaz told me. "There's a presence here that sits at attention."

Sometimes, rooms where famous writers worked can be places of ineffable magic. Other times, they can just be rooms.

/ Princeton University Press / Princeton University Press

Katie da Cunha Lewin is the author of the new book, The Writer's Room: The Hidden Worlds That Shape the Books We Love, which explores the appeal of these rooms. Lewin is a big Virginia Woolf fan, and the very first place Lewin visited working on the book was Monk's House — Woolf's summer home in Sussex, England. On the way there, there were dreams of seeing Woolf's desk, of retracing Woolf's steps and imagining what her creative process would feel like. It turned out to be a bit of a disappointment for Lewin — everything interesting was behind glass, she said. Still, in the book Lewin writes about how she took a picture of the room and saved it on her phone, going back to check it and re-check it, "in the hope it would allow me some of its magic."

Let's be real, writing is a little boring. Unlike a band on fire in the recording studio, or a painter possessed in their studio, the visual image of a writer sitting at a desk click-clacking away at a keyboard or scribbling on a piece of paper isn't particularly exciting. And yet, the myth of the writer's room continues to enrapture us. You can head to Massachusetts to see where Louisa May Alcott wrote Little Women. Or go down to Florida to visit the home of Zora Neale Hurston. Or book a stay at the Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum in Alabama, where the famous couple lived for a time. But what, exactly, is the draw?

Lewin said in an interview that whenever she was at a book event or an author reading, an audience question about the writer's writing space came up. And yes, some of this is basic fan-driven curiosity. But also "it started to occur to me that it was a central mystery about writing, as if writing is a magic thing that just happens rather than actually labor," she said.

In a lot of ways, the book is a debunking of the myths we're presented about writers in their rooms. She writes about the types of writers who couldn't lock themselves in an office for hours on end, and instead had to find moments in-between to work on their art. She covers the writers who make a big show of their rooms, as a way to seem more writerly. She writes about writers who have had their homes and rooms preserved, versus the ones whose rooms have been lost to time and new real estate developments. The central argument of the book is that there is no magic formula to writing — that there is no daily to-do list to follow, no just-right office chair to buy in order to become a writer. You just have to write.

