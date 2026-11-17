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The rise of smartphones in the U.S. coincided with a dramatic slide in K-12 students' reading and math achievement. Now, new research suggests putting students' phones in locked pouches during the school day may help restore some of those historic losses.

"Around 2013, U.S. students started losing 2-3 weeks of learning each year," says Harvard University's Tom Kane, one of the new study's co-authors. "It's been a slow leak that, over time, has put U.S. 8th graders almost a year behind. Strict cellphone bans seem to plug about half of that leak."

Or the equivalent of 1-2 weeks of learning a year, according to the study released Tuesday. That's a small but, according to Kane, statistically significant improvement.

"That could add up over time, just as the initial declines did," adds Dartmouth College's Douglas Staiger, another co-author.

The study's authors say it is the first nationwide analysis of student-level test scores in math and reading both before and after schools enforced locked-pouch cellphone bans. It was a joint effort between Harvard's Center for Education Policy Research, Dartmouth and NWEA, a K-12 testing and research organization.

Kane, Staiger and their teams analyzed a nationwide sample of more than 3 million elementary-, middle- and high-school students over the past five school years, comparing the test scores in schools that adopted phone pouches to the scores at similar schools that did not.

Not only did strict cellphone bans appear to trigger small learning gains, the researchers say, those gains didn't seem to fade out after the first year of implementation. Instead, Kane says, the gains appeared to continue, year after year – at least up to three years after adoption.

Research on phone bans is mixed

Tuesday's headline finding, that locking phones during the school day led to small but statistically significant improvements in math and reading scores, comes with an important caveat:

A separate study, from April, found that these pouches had "close to zero" impact on student test scores – and if there was a benefit, it was not statistically significant.

"Overall, we didn't find evidence of meaningful achievement gains," says Brian Jacob, a co-author of that April study and a professor of education policy at the University of Michigan.

What should we make of these seemingly contradictory results?

Both are large-scale studies by well-respected teams of researchers. The April study has been peer-reviewed; the more recent study has not.

Both studies similarly focused on schools' adoption of lockable pouches made by the for-profit company Yondr. According to Tuesday's paper, more than 3,300 schools nationwide began using the pouches between the '19-'20 and '25-'26 school years. Typically, schools that use the pouches require that students put their phones in them at the beginning of the day and don't get them back until the end of the school day, when the pouches are unlocked by a school administrator with a special magnetic device.

But the two studies also differ in key ways. The April study pooled school-level mean test scores at several thousand Yondr-adopting schools, while Tuesday's study used student-level scores at the 844 schools that use both Yondr pouches and tests administered by NWEA.

Simply put, the study released Tuesday had more fine-grain, student-level data, but the study released in April was able to examine a much larger sample of schools.

But the two studies' findings also aren't as different as they may seem. Jacob and his co-authors did find statistically significant gains with Yondr pouches in high school math. It's just that those gains were offset by ban-related learning losses in middle school.

Overall, Jacob says, the new study "is encouraging. And if [the benefit] really persists and accumulates over time, it really could be a meaningful benefit. I think we'll just have to wait and see if that happens."

Another co-author of that April study, Tom Dee, a professor at Stanford University's Graduate School of Education, says of Tuesday's findings, "I hope they are right that these very small test score gains will aggregate and add up over time. However, I'm not comfortable making that extrapolation from estimates that are small, sensitive and based on just a few years of phone bans."

Taken together, Dee says, he considers the results from these early studies into cellphone bans "largely disappointing," and insists "we need continued study on this topic."

Kane sees the results differently. Even if the benefit is small, he argues, relative to the cost – roughly $25 per student – these pouches still make financial sense for schools. "That's still a lot less than having to pay teachers for an extra week or two of instruction."

When it all went wrong

For nearly a quarter-century, from 1990 to 2013, math achievement among fourth- and eighth-graders rose steadily. Reading scores also improved.

Then around 2013, student test scores began a sustained tumble that continued through the COVID-19 pandemic and has only recently begun to slow. For years, politicians and pundits blamed pandemic-era school closures for the losses, but the data tells a different story.

"Particularly in reading, test scores were going down for four to six years before the pandemic," Stanford University researcher Sean Reardon told NPR earlier this year. "In fact, you wouldn't really know there was a pandemic effect if you just looked at the last 10 or 12 years of test scores. There's been just a steady kind of decline regardless of the pandemic."

Which raises the question: What happened around 2013?

Possible explanations abound. The federal government began stepping back from holding schools accountable for low test scores. Many schools also saw funding cuts in the wake of the Great Recession.

This new study is the latest to make the case that the mass adoption of cell phones by children and teens also helped fuel those test score declines.

The researchers note that, in 2011, fewer than a quarter of teen students had access to smartphones. By 2018, 95% did. And similar rates in other industrialized countries coincided with similar student achievement declines.

Now, Kane says, he wants to study students' smartphone and social media use outside of school.



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