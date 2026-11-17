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Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola has won Alaska's U.S. Senate contest, toppling the Republican incumbent, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Peltola bested Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in one of the country's most closely watched Senate campaigns. With her victory, Democrats will have 56 Senators in the upcoming Congress.

Alaska uses ranked-choice voting for its general election, but Peltola won a majority of Alaskans' first-place votes, meaning no ranked-choice calculation was needed.

Peltola's victory flips a Senate seat in a state that President Trump carried in each of the last three presidential elections. Trump won Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024.

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The race was roiled in its final days by new allegations, reported by The New York Times, that Peltola's team was involved in efforts to recruit another candidate to the race, Dan J. Sullivan, to try to siphon votes from the incumbent.

Peltola's campaign denied involvement in the second Sullivan's candidacy. NPR has not independently confirmed the reporting.

A federal judge rejected a lawsuit by the Trump administration to block certification of the results if the incumbent Sullivan lost.

Peltola boosted by hostile political environment for Republicans

Peltola is from Bethel, a western Alaska hub city of about 7,000 that's not connected to the state's limited road system. She is the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alaska since 2008 and will be the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Peltola campaigned mostly on the themes that Democrats around the United States focused on: affordability, healthcare costs and accusing Republicans of flagrant corruption. The cost-of-living argument has special salience in rural Alaska, where groceries and gas can be double or triple the cost elsewhere.

With a campaign motto of "fish, family, freedom," she also spoke of the salmon crisis on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, an issue that propelled her to statewide prominence in her first U.S. House race in 2022. In this campaign, she pitched herself as the candidate who would crack down on industrial-scale pollock fishing in the Bering Sea. Alaskans increasingly blame that industry for catching and wasting salmon, halibut and other species.

Sullivan is a Marine Corps veteran elected to the Senate in 2014 who previously served as Alaska's attorney general. He is a strong advocate for augmenting the military and Coast Guard's presence in Alaska.

Sullivan has also been a steadfast ally of Trump. The president flew to Wasilla last month and held a rally to boost Sullivan's candidacy. But Trump's approval ratings in Alaska and nationally have plunged since 2024, driven largely by opposition to the Iran war and angst over high prices.

The election results suggest that unpopularity was a drag on Republican incumbents.

Justice Department appealing court ruling

The U.S. Justice Department plans to appeal the dismissal of its lawsuit, which sought to block the certification of Alaska's Senate race if Sullivan lost.

The department asked the judge to stop state officials from certifying election results to allow for an investigation into whether voters were confused by having two candidates named Dan Sullivan appear on Alaska's ranked-choice ballot.

The judge in that case concluded that such a court order would "clearly violate" Alaskan voters' right to a secret ballot. Alaska's governor has also ordered an investigation into the race.

Ballot stacking and promoting spoilers are generally legal in Alaska and have been relatively common.

Super PACs aligned with Republicans and Democrats spent more than $2 million on "ballot composition" efforts in Alaska this year, sometimes to elevate people who don't live in Alaska, including a federal inmate in New York.

But the Trump administration, the incumbent Sullivan and other Republicans claim that the goal of Dan J. Sullivan's candidacy was to trick voters.

The Justice Department said in a statement that "Alaskan voters deserve a fair election, not to be misled in an attempt to rig outcomes."

Preliminary race results suggest other candidates did not act as spoilers. Peltola, as of Sunday, had more votes than the other three candidates combined.

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