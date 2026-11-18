A version of this story was originally published on June 17, 2025.

This year, nearly 6 million travelers are projected to take domestic flights for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an AAA forecast published in November .

If you plan on being one of those travelers in the coming days, make sure you know what to do in case your flight suddenly gets delayed or canceled.

Air travel has gotten notably worse over the past decade. In 2025, cancellations and delays surged, creating the worst on-time performance for airlines in the United States since 2014, according to a 2026 report by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, a consumer advocacy group.

So, with holiday schlepping season kicking off this week, what's a weary traveler to do? Ahead, travel experts explain how to make rebooking flights less painful. Because what's worse than a canceled holiday flight is missing the holiday altogether.

Multitask! While standing in line, rebook your flight online

Most people react to a cancellation by heading straight to the nearest customer service desk and queuing up to rebook their flight. The problem with that approach? Everyone else on your flight is doing that too.

"You have 300 people getting off the plane. There's maybe one, two people trying to help everyone. That clearly is the least efficient way," says travel reporter Chris Dong.

While standing in line, open up the airline app and rebook yourself, he says. There's often a seamless way to get it done, no customer service conversation necessary. During the holiday rush, when hundreds of other passengers may be trying to rebook at the same time, getting a head start on the airline's app can make an especially big difference.

See if an agent can help you at the airport lounge

If you have a travel credit card that gives you lounge access, head there to get one-on-one customer service. "Lounge agents are much more inclined to help you and are usually not as short-staffed," Dong says. "That can get you help quickly."

If you don't already have lounge access, see if you can purchase a day pass on-site. It may be well worth it depending on your flight cost and timeline.

Know what you're entitled to from the airline

All ticket holders are entitled to a refund if the airline cancels their flight and they don't accept whatever the airline is offering, such as a later flight and/or travel vouchers or vouchers for hotels or meals. However, most airlines in the U.S. aren't required to compensate you for delays or cancellations unless it's the airline's fault (think maintenance issues or staffing problems).

To find out what you're entitled to, check the Department of Transportation's Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard . Many major airlines have committed to giving passengers cost-free rebooking, meal vouchers, hotel accommodations, hotel transportation and more.

Once you know what your airline offers, say, a hotel, you can rest easy about what to do that night — and focus on rebooking for the next day.

Check what your travel insurance covers

Once you know what your airline will cover, check what your travel insurance will cover. Many credit cards include some travel insurance coverage, which can provide everything from trip cancellation to luggage insurance to any medical needs that might arise en route.

When rebooking, choose a flight earlier in the day

If you have flight time options when rebooking or flexibility in your travel schedule, choose the early-morning flight. They're your best bet to avoid delays or cancellations, Dong says.

If you're on the first flight out, there's little chance you'll have to wait for that aircraft coming in from another city because it's likely been sitting at the airport overnight.

This is especially worth considering during the holidays, when a single disruption can have a domino effect on subsequent flights. An early departure gives you more opportunities to get rebooked on another flight that same day if something goes wrong — because nobody wants to miss that family Thanksgiving dinner!

If you want refunds or flight credits, be nice to your customer service rep

If the airline significantly delayed, significantly changed (see DOT website for details) or cancelled the flight and you originally booked your ticket directly with your airline, getting your money back should be no problem, even if the ticket is nonrefundable. But if you booked through a third party such as a travel agent or travel website, you'll have to go through them.

Remember that customer service representatives are likely dealing with hundreds of frustrated passengers during the holiday rush. Being patient and polite won't guarantee an exception, but it certainly won't hurt your chances, suggests Eulanda Osagiede , director of operations at Black Travel Alliance and chief operations officer at Black Travel Summit.

The best approach, she says, is to be "very nice, very friendly" with the customer service representative on the phone. So don't start yelling at them. Treating reps like the human beings they are can make all the difference.

Have a backup plan before you leave home

When you're traveling for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas, a delay doesn't just mean missing a few hours of vacation. It could mean missing the big family gathering or a favorite kiddo's holiday performance.

So before you leave, take a few minutes to research alternative routes to your destination. Are there other airports nearby? Could you drive part of the way? Are there trains or buses that could get you there if your flight falls through?

It's also worth saving your airline's customer service number, downloading its app, and keeping your confirmation numbers somewhere accessible offline. If you're traveling with kids, pack enough snacks, medications, entertainment and other essentials to get through an unexpected overnight stay.

You can't plan for every possible disruption, but you can make sure you're not starting from scratch when one happens.

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

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