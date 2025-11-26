Cole Furlow is a multi-instrumentalist, recording engineer, and multimedia storyteller originally from Jackson, Mississippi. The son of a high school band director, he picked up guitar at an early age and never stopped exploring music and sound.

Cole began studying English at the University of Mississippi before transferring to the Delta Music Institute at Delta State University, where he earned a degree in Recording Arts. While in school, he began writing and performing original music, eventually forming the indie rock project Dead Gaze, which led to tours across the United States, Europe, and Asia. His music has been featured in numerous television shows and films.

He also played bass for acclaimed pop musician Dent May, touring extensively alongside him as part of a celebrated live lineup.

Alongside his work as a musician, Cole ran a small photography business before and during his time working in advertising in Jackson, Mississippi. There, he contributed to several successful campaigns—including a national ADDY Award for original music—and provided voiceover narration for podcasts and television commercials.

Now based in Fort Wayne, Cole brings his love of sound, storytelling, and community to Northeast Indiana Public Radio. His background as a musician, photographer, and audio producer informs his creative approach, blending craft and curiosity to create thoughtful, handcrafted audio experiences for listeners across the region.