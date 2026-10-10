Shea Frates is the Major Giving & Business Support Manager at WBOI, where she builds underwriting partnerships that connect local businesses with the audiences that matter to them. She brings more than 13 years of digital marketing and revenue strategy experience across financial services, tourism, higher education, and the business-to-business sector. Shea previously taught MBA-level digital marketing as an Adjunct Professor at Concordia University Irvine.

A native of Orange County, California, Shea moved to Fort Wayne to help launch a startup and has stayed to build her career, community, and family. She holds a B.A. in Mass Communication and an MBA from Concordia University Irvine and is completing a Ph.D. in Global Leadership at Indiana Tech.

Shea is a former Miss Tustin in the Miss America Opportunity pageant, earning Top Interview and Miss Congeniality honors.

