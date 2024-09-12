Field Notes: September 12, 2024

Zach and Victoria start this week off discussing Homestead football's big defensive victory over Wayne last week, as well as what games to keep an eye on for week four of the high school season. They also discuss some early successes in the high school soccer campaign.

Fort Wayne TinCaps announcer John Nolan returns to the pod to discuss the team's 2024 season, some names to possibly watch out for in 2025, and a preview of next year's schedule.

We close out with quick notes on the Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fever, and more.