Field Notes: The Best Of 2024
1 of 8 — field1.jpg
Yu Darvish, 37, greets TinCaps catcher Ethan Salas, 19, at home plate after completing an inning at Parkview Field on June 20, 2024.
Brittany Smith / WBOI
2 of 8 — 1000009341.jpg
The Olympic trial pool, broken down and in storage in Fort Wayne on July 9, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
3 of 8 — field3.jpg
Left Shark serves as a drummer during Fort Wayne's eighth annual Dragon Boat Races on August 3, 2024.
Brittany Smith / WBOI
4 of 8 — field4.jpg
Home Run Derby X participants watch fireworks at the end of the night on August 10, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
5 of 8 — field5.jpg
A bagpiper leads curlers out onto the ice during the End of Summerspiel finale on September 22, 2024.
6 of 8 — field6.jpg
Komets players and coaches gather at the annual training camp media day lunch on October 7, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
7 of 8 — field8.jpg
Carroll's volleyball team celebrates after winning its first IHSA state championship on November 9, 2024.
Victoria Jacobsen / Journal Gazette
8 of 8 — field7.jpg
Artist rendering of proposed designs for a new stadium for Fort Wayne FC, released in October.
Design Collaborative.
It's 2025! With Victoria Jacobsen enjoying some time off, Zach Bernard looks back on some favorite stories from the first six months of Field Notes.
He'll close with notes on Notre Dame and the Sugar Bowl, the NFL playoff picture, the Fort Wayne Komets, and more.