WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: The Best Of 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published January 2, 2025 at 7:27 AM EST
Yu Darvish, 37, greets TinCaps catcher Ethan Salas, 19, at home plate after completing an inning at Parkview Field on June 20, 2024.
Brittany Smith / WBOI
Yu Darvish, 37, greets TinCaps catcher Ethan Salas, 19, at home plate after completing an inning at Parkview Field on June 20, 2024.
Brittany Smith / WBOI
The Olympic trial pool, broken down and in storage on July 9, 2024.
The Olympic trial pool, broken down and in storage in Fort Wayne on July 9, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
Left Shark serves as a drummer during Fort Wayne's eighth annual Dragon Boat Races on August 3, 2024.
Brittany Smith / WBOI
Left Shark serves as a drummer during Fort Wayne's eighth annual Dragon Boat Races on August 3, 2024.
Brittany Smith / WBOI
Home Run Derby X participants watch fireworks at the end of the night on August 10, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
Home Run Derby X participants watch fireworks at the end of the night on August 10, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
A bagpiper leads curlers out onto the ice during the End of Summerspiel finale on September 22, 2024.
A bagpiper leads curlers out onto the ice during the End of Summerspiel finale on September 22, 2024.
Komets players and coaches gather at the annual training camp media day lunch on October 7, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
Komets players and coaches gather at the annual training camp media day lunch on October 7, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
Carroll's volleyball team celebrates after winning its first IHSA state championship on November 9, 2024.
Victoria Jacobsen / Journal Gazette
Carroll's volleyball team celebrates after winning its first IHSA state championship on November 9, 2024.
Victoria Jacobsen / Journal Gazette
Artist rendering of proposed designs for a new stadium for Fort Wayne FC, released in October.
Design Collaborative.
Artist rendering of proposed designs for a new stadium for Fort Wayne FC, released in October.
Design Collaborative.

It's 2025! With Victoria Jacobsen enjoying some time off, Zach Bernard looks back on some favorite stories from the first six months of Field Notes.

He'll close with notes on Notre Dame and the Sugar Bowl, the NFL playoff picture, the Fort Wayne Komets, and more.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
