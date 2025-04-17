© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Field Notes

Field Notes: April 17, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published April 17, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
Fort Wayne Komets

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette starts us off with more on the Komets and the start of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the TinCaps and the conclusion of their first road trip, and local sports this weekend that were rescheduled due to earlier inclement weather.

Then, Komets play-by-play voice Shane Albahrani joins us for a deep dive on this year's Komets, the road to the Kelly Cup, and what we can expect at the Coliseum this weekend.

Zach closes with notes on the Pacers, the WNBA draft, and more.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
