Field Notes: April 17, 2025

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette starts us off with more on the Komets and the start of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the TinCaps and the conclusion of their first road trip, and local sports this weekend that were rescheduled due to earlier inclement weather.

Then, Komets play-by-play voice Shane Albahrani joins us for a deep dive on this year's Komets, the road to the Kelly Cup, and what we can expect at the Coliseum this weekend.

Zach closes with notes on the Pacers, the WNBA draft, and more.