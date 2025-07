Fort Wayne FC has once again won the USL League Two Valley Division, advancing to the postseason. Director of Communications Justin Cohn helps us prepare for the team's playoff push, which begins Friday.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins us to catch up on local football, the annual City Golf tournament, and what's next for the TinCaps after the all-star break.

Zach closes with notes on the MLB and WNBA all-star games.