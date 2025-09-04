© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: September 4, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:54 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Runners participate in the Spring 2025 Girls On The Run 5K event.
Girls on the Run
Runners participate in the Spring 2025 Girls on the Run 5K event.

Girls on the Run is a youth development organization that aims to foster a sense of positivity and confidence in its participants. Its fall season begins September 8, and Zach starts by chatting with Northeast Indiana program assistant Elizabeth DeYoung.

Then Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to discuss soccer, recap last week's East Noble and Snider football game, and preview key Week 3 games.

Zach closes with notes on IU football's first win of the year, tonight's NFL regular season kickoff, and more.

Tags
Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard