Field Notes: September 4, 2025

Girls on the Run is a youth development organization that aims to foster a sense of positivity and confidence in its participants. Its fall season begins September 8, and Zach starts by chatting with Northeast Indiana program assistant Elizabeth DeYoung.

Then Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to discuss soccer, recap last week's East Noble and Snider football game, and preview key Week 3 games.

Zach closes with notes on IU football's first win of the year, tonight's NFL regular season kickoff, and more.