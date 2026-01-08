Field Notes: January 8, 2026

Following their 38-3 trouncing of Alabama in the Rose Bowl, IU football prepares for the semifinals in a rematch against Oregon. We'll hear from coaches and players ahead of Friday night's Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins the program to discuss a new, local top seed in girls' high school basketball, check in on the boys' side of the court, and go over some recent Northeast Indiana women's college games.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, NFL playoffs, and more.