© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: January 8, 2026

By Zach Bernard
Published January 8, 2026 at 8:03 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
JOHN MCGILLEN / College Football Playoff

Following their 38-3 trouncing of Alabama in the Rose Bowl, IU football prepares for the semifinals in a rematch against Oregon. We'll hear from coaches and players ahead of Friday night's Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins the program to discuss a new, local top seed in girls' high school basketball, check in on the boys' side of the court, and go over some recent Northeast Indiana women's college games.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, NFL playoffs, and more.

Tags
Field Notes Field NotesIU Football
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard