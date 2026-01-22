Field Notes: January 22, 2026

Indiana University is college football's new national champion! We reflect on the Hoosiers' victory over Miami on Monday night, hear from head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and learn more about the celebrations on Kirkwood Avenue courtesy of WFIU's Ethan Sandweiss.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins to discuss girls' wrestling state finals, catch us up on some major action in high school basketball, and talk about Los Angeles Rams kicker and Warsaw native Harrison Mevis, who provided the heroics in his team's 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday night.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, what's next in the NFL playoffs, and more.