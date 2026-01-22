© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: January 22, 2026

By Zach Bernard
Published January 22, 2026 at 7:51 AM EST
MIAMI, FL - January 19, 2026 - Indiana Hoosiers Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.
Levi Jones/Indiana Athletics
/
www.iuhoosiers.com
MIAMI, FL - January 19, 2026 - Indiana Hoosiers Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Indiana University is college football's new national champion! We reflect on the Hoosiers' victory over Miami on Monday night, hear from head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and learn more about the celebrations on Kirkwood Avenue courtesy of WFIU's Ethan Sandweiss.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins to discuss girls' wrestling state finals, catch us up on some major action in high school basketball, and talk about Los Angeles Rams kicker and Warsaw native Harrison Mevis, who provided the heroics in his team's 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday night.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, what's next in the NFL playoffs, and more.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
