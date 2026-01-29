© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes: January 29, 2026

By Zach Bernard
Published January 29, 2026 at 8:05 AM EST
We're less than two months away from the spring Girls On The Run campaign, and they're seeking out coaches. Executive director Sarah Delgadillo and program assistant Elizabeth DeYoung tell us more about what they're looking for, how to get involved, and what to expect in the upcoming season.

Could the Chicago Bears move to Indiana? Officials in Gary and the Statehouse seem to think so. We'll have the latest on the effort to lure the Bears to the Hoosier State.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to share her thoughts on the Indiana Bears, before catching us up on girls' and boys' high school basketball, and telling us more about the Becky Carter Classic for gymnastics.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, IU's win over Purdue, and more.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
