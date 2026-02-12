Field Notes: February 12, 2026

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette gets us started with an update on the girls' high school basketball tournament, before checking in on a big comeback in boys' basketball and historic sectional showing for Carroll girls' swimming.

WFYI's Ben Thorp shares the latest on the state's effort to attract the Chicago Bears to Indiana, and we learn more about IU's plans for a new statue.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, some good news from the Pacers, and more.