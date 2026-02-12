© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: February 12, 2026

By Zach Bernard
Published February 12, 2026 at 7:56 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Artist rendering of a proposed Chicago Bears stadium plan from Gary's "Ultimate Comeback Story" proposal.
Artist rendering of a proposed Chicago Bears stadium plan from Gary's "Ultimate Comeback Story" proposal.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette gets us started with an update on the girls' high school basketball tournament, before checking in on a big comeback in boys' basketball and historic sectional showing for Carroll girls' swimming.

WFYI's Ben Thorp shares the latest on the state's effort to attract the Chicago Bears to Indiana, and we learn more about IU's plans for a new statue.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, some good news from the Pacers, and more.

Tags
Field Notes Field NotesChicago Bears
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard