Northeast Indiana Now: February 4, 2025

Richard Sanchez begins with a statement released by Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend addressing false claims made about Catholic Charities and their work with immigrants.

WBOI's Ella Abbott reports on the Fort Wayne Urban League bringing back the Race Card Project for a second year.

Side Effects Public Media's Ben Thorpe shares the latest on mysterious drones hovering over quarantined farms affected by bird flu in Indiana and Ohio.