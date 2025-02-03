Fort Wayne Urban League brings Race Card project back for second year

The Fort Wayne Urban League announced a second year of its Race Card project Monday, inviting leaders from the community to come and share their six-word essays about race.

The Race Card project was created by journalist Michele Norris in 2010 to encourage people to distill their thoughts on the word race to only six words. Last year, the Urban League partnered with the project to bring it to Fort Wayne, receiving more than 400 cards.

This year, Urban League president Aisha Arrington says they’re setting their sights on a smaller goal of 200 usable cards. She says they had to remove more than 100 cards last year due to mentions of violence.

But they try to keep as many as they can, even if they have strong messages or profanity, to at least display them online.

“Here in the community, while we’re all doing great work, there is work to be done. And so, some of the cards will point to some of the work that actually needs to be done in the community and we want people to see that, along with all the good things that are coming out of the project.”

Arrington introduced the second year of the project by inviting leaders from around the community to come and share their own Race Cards. Anyone from the community can submit their own by visiting the Urban League website.

We should disclose, WBOI is partnering with the Fort Wayne Urban League for this project.